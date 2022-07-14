Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

