Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,203 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 437,014 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 185,465 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

