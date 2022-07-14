Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,696 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,138,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.