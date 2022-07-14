Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,926 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.60.

Cintas stock opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

