Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,700 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

