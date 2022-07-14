Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,193,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,259,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

