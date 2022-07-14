TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,084. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.