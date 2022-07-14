Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSGTY stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

