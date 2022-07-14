TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSSI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.