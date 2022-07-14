TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSSI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.73.
TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.
TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.
