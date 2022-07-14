Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 363.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.
About Tsumura & Co. (Get Rating)
