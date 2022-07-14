Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 363.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

