Tufton Capital Management Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.