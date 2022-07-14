TUI (LON:TUI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $123.75

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.75 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.47), with a volume of 2140493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.15 ($1.54).

Several research firms have recently commented on TUI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.14) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.84) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 285 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.29 ($2.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.91. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

