TUI (LON:TUI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.75

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.75 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.47), with a volume of 2140493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.15 ($1.54).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUI. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 285 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.20) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.84) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.14) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 194.29 ($2.31).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

