Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 6,812.7% from the June 15th total of 66,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Tuniu stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

