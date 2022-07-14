Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 6,812.7% from the June 15th total of 66,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Tuniu stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.45.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.