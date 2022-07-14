TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.18), with a volume of 241741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.17).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £632.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.00.
About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)
