TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.18), with a volume of 241741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.17).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £632.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.00.

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

