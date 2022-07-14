Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,152 shares of company stock worth $21,573,524 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

