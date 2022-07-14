UBS Group Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $50.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

