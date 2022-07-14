UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

