Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.