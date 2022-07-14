Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.
Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)
