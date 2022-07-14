UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.70 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.50) to €14.60 ($14.60) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.50) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

