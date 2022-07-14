United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

