United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 3,650.0% in June

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 3,650.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.
United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
