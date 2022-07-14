Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 680.4% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

