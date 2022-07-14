Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 620.8% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

