Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 620.8% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UNVC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)
