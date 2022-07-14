Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS UVRBF opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Universal Robina has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Universal Robina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

