Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.
A number of research firms recently commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $23.79.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.