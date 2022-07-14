V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VGID opened at $0.00 on Thursday. V Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About V Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V Group (VGID)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.