Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

