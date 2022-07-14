Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 4,870.0% in June

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 4,870.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ VTHR opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $163.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
