Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 4,870.0% in June

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 4,870.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $163.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1,501.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

