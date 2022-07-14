Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.