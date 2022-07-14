Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.
About Vicor (Get Rating)
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.