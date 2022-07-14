Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $617.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 617 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 621.87 ($7.40), with a volume of 90026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($7.43).

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a current ratio of 318.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 672.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 720.78.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

