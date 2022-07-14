Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,531.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

