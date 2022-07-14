Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.