Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

