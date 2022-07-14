Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
