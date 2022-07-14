Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

