Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Down 1.5%

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.27 and last traded at $107.57. Approximately 158,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 338,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.17.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27.
Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
