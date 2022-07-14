VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 28.1% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $644,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 41.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 60.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

