Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 701.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

