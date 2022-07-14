W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.30 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.10). Approximately 11,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.08).

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.A.G payment solutions from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.24 million and a PE ratio of 9,250.00.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

