W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 175,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

