Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 85.8% in June

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 129,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.