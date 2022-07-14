WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading 2.7% Higher

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 15,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 157,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,407.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $158,760 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

