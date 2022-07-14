WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading 2.7% Higher

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 15,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 157,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
About WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
