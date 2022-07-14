Wealth Management Resources Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 115,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

