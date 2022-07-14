Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WBS stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

