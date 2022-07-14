Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $43.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

