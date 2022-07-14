Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $48.89 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,531.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

