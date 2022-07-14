WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

