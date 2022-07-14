Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WHLRP stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
