Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $318.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

